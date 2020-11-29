“Love at first sight” Vanessa Bryant says as she honors late husband Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of their first meeting in 1999

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on the 21st anniversary of their first encounter.

The couple met for the first time on November 27th, 1999.

Reminiscing on the day she and Kobe first met, Vanessa shared a loved-up photo of the pair at Disneyland as she called it “Love at first sight.”

“Love at first sight 11/27/99 #21” she captioned the throwback snap as she and Kobe cuddled close at the amusement park with her mouse ears in tow.

Vanessa was only 17 when the pair connected for the first time on an Eastsidaz music video shoot where she was working as a background dancer.

A then 21-year-old Kobe was in the same building working on his debut album – which was never released – and they struck up a conversation and exchanged numbers.

Reportedly he would send her flowers to her Huntington Beach high school office and pick her up after class with the pair swiftly getting engaged six months after meeting when she…