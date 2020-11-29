Man arrested for alleged kidnap and murder of teenager in Kano

A man identified as Anas Sa’idu has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 16-year-old boy identified as Tijjani Kabiru.

Kano police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the incident occurred at Kwanar Gwarmai Village in the Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

He said the command received a complaint about the kidnap from the victim’s father, Alhaji Kabiru on November 9, and it was learnt that the suspect demanded for a N1.3 million ransom and N20,000 recharge card from the victim’s parents.

Sa’idu was however arrested by men of Operation Puff Adder on Nov. 23 at Kwanar Gwarmai Village in Bebeji. Investigations revealed that he lived in same neighbourhood with the victim who he invited to a farmland and kidnapped.

Haruna said;