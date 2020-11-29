‘Our dressing room is not happy’

Jose Mourinho has reacted after his team, Tottenham played out a dour 0-0 draw with his former club, Chelsea, on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Frank Lampard squared off against his mentor, Jose Mourinho, but surprisingly the very tactical game ended without any goals.

Young British-Nigerian striker, Tammy Abraham missed three scoring opportunities in the second half before Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud saw late efforts saved by Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

Both teams seen as genuine title contenders seemed more content with a draw as Chelsea rarely threatened while in-form Spurs produced a hallmark Jose Mourinho defensive display.

The result means this is the first time Totrenham will drop points away from home this season, but the result was enough to move them above reigning champions Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the table.

Chelsea, who are now unbeaten in 14 in all competitions, remain two points behind in third.

After the match, Chelsea…