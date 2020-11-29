Photos from the funeral of 43 rice farmers slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Sunday morning, November 29, led kinsmen and other shocked residents of Zabarmari community for the funeral of 43 farmers slaughtered by suspected members of Boko Haram.

Though the victims lived in Zabarmari, a farming community in Jere Local Government Area of the state famous for rice cultivation and local processing, they were attacked and brutally murdered on Saturday, at Koshebe village, in Mafa Local Government Area while working in a rice field.

During the visit, a resident (named withheld) told Governor Zulum that some farmers are still missing after the massacre.

“Your Excellency, as you have seen here, 43 corpses were buried, but others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. Nobody can tell you the exact number of people killed. Some of the victims are still missing” the resident said.

Addressing the bereaved community, Zulum expressed his condolence over the gruesome killing of the…