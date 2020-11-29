Rifle allegedly seized from drunk policeman (video)

Passersby who saw a drunk police officer carrying a gun, seized the gun from him then poured water on him to help revive him.

In a video shared online, people are seen surrounding the police officers and commenting about the fact that he was inebriated already at that time of the day.

A man is seen pouring a sachet of water on the policeman’s head.

Voices in the video are heard saying the policeman was seen at about 4pm on Saturday, Nov 28, at CBN Junction, close to Abuja Police Command Headquarters.

Watch the video below.