“Soji Alabi is the only father I know” Tope Alabi’s daughter reacts to paternity scandal after another man claimed he’s her biological father

Ayomikun, daughter of popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has said her mother’s husband, Soji Alabi is the only father she knows.

This comes after a man named Mayegun Olaoye went online to claim he’s the father of Tope Alabi’s daughter.

Mayegun Olaoye

He began claiming the girl in 2018 on Instagram. He has shared multiple posts, claiming Ayomikun is his daughter and comparing her face to his to show the resemblance. He has also been tagging Tope Alabi to the posts.

Mayegun Olaoye also alleged that Tope Alabi had blocked every avenue for him to know his biological daughter in the past 22 years.

Reacting during an interview with Punch, Ayomikun stated that she was not surprised about the development as her mother had since informed her about the man who claimed to be her father.

Ayomikun, however, stressed that the only father that she has is Soji Alabi, who has been married to her mother for over two decades.

She said: “I will always know that my father…