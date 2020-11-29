Suspected North Korean hackers launch cyberattack against Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca

North Korean hackers are suspected to have carried out a cyberattack against British coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca recently according to a new report by Reuters.

According to Reuters, North Korean hackers posed as recruiters on social networking site LinkedIn and WhatsApp in order to approach AstraZeneca staff, including those working on coronavirus research.

The suspected hackers then offered fake job offers to the company’s staff then sent documents — some using Russian email addresses — purporting to be job descriptions that were in fact laced with malicious code designed to give the hackers access to the victim’s computers, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the hackers were not successful.

Drugmaker, AstraZeneca has not reacted to the report

But the University of Oxford, working in conjunction with the drugmaker to develop a covid-19 vaccine said the university is working closely with the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to ensure…