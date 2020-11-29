Their lives should not go in vain

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has condemned the killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila called for more action from the military.

The Speaker who noted that the lives of the farmers shouldn’t go in vain, also stated that the house of representatives is ready to give the military all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents.

The statement read;