Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has condemned the killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.
In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila called for more action from the military.
The Speaker who noted that the lives of the farmers shouldn’t go in vain, also stated that the house of representatives is ready to give the military all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents.
The statement read;
“It’s unfortunate that about 50 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time.
“This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families. But are murdered in a most gruesome manner.
“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call…
Source: Linda Ikeji