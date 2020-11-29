There’s a serious security crisis in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has raised an alarm of Ondo state which he governs being in a serious security crisis.

The Governor who said this in reaction to the assassination of Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose local government area of the state, described the killing as an “abominable crime”.

Akeredolu in a statement released by Ondo commissioner for information and orientation Donald Ojogo, said they will be working hard to bring those behind the killing to justice.

The statement read;