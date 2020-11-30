Film maker Ideh Chukwuma Innocent aka Onesoul set to commence production on his new project tagged ‘IGBINOGUN’.

Multiple award-winning film maker IDEH CHUKWUMA INNOCENT widely known as ONESOUL is back and set to commence production on his new project tagged ‘IGBINOGUN’.

Just months after completion of his previous project PILLARS OF AFRICA which is set to hit the big screens in April 2021, the CEO of ‘HEAT FACTORY ICI PRODUCTIONS has assemble a star-studded cast for this new project.

IGBINOGUN is plotted in the epic theme taking you deep into the African heritage, with a robust and rich cast of nollywood greats like, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Enyinna Nwigwe and more. It’s no doubt this is a movie to watch out for.

The film maker promises that this movie will put Nigeria and Africa on the global map as he is not resting anytime soon.

The movie hits the big screen in 2021. For more information follow IDEH CHUKWUMA INNOCENT on his social media platform for updates and the journey so far @onesoulfilms @igbinogunmovie…