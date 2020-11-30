I am frustrated in my state, we are called chief security officers only in name

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commented on the widespread killings and insecurity witnessed across the country.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday November 30, the Kaduna state Governor disclosed that he and other Governors are frustrated with the current security architecture.

El-Rufai who noted that the governors are only called chief security officers in name, stated that they have no control over the police. He also disclosed that he doesn’t have a say in who gets posted to his state as Commissioner of Police, and those appointed can also flag his directive or get it cleared by the Inspector-General of police before carrying it out.

Watch the video below…..