I planned defection to APC with Anyim and NASS members – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has revealed that he planned his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim and some National Assembly members from the state.

Speaking at an APC stakeholders meeting in Abakaliki, Umahi said Anyim backed out of the plan because he (Umahi) went to see President Buhari over the defection plan without carrying him along.

The Governor who revealed that the only grievance of the NASS members and other leaders was that he joined APC before them, added that the plan was for Anyim and other leaders to join him in APC two weeks after he must have successfully defected.

He said;

“They were planning to ambush me, but it is difficult to catch the air.”

On allegation of Anyim giving him N5bn to pursue his dream of becoming Governor of Ebonyi state in 2015, Umahi said;