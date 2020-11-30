Ice T reminds followers about the severity of Covid-19 by sharing his father-in-law’s experience with Coronavirus

Ice T has revealed that his father-in-law – Coco’s father, has Covid-19 and he warned people about the severity of the disease.

The American rapper shared a photo of his father-in-law lying on his sick bed with an oxygen mask on his face.

He added that his father-in-law never wore masks until the virus hit him.

He wrote: “My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame. “