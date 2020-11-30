Man charged with murdering rapper 21 Savage’s brother, Terrell Davis 

A man has been charged with murdering US rapper 21 Savage’s half-brother in south London.

Terrell Davis, who performed as TM1way, was stabbed to death in Ramilles Close in Brixton Hill, south London on November 22.

Davis was reportedly taking some shopping to his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly lunged forward and stabbed him, a family source said.

He was found suffering from a stab wound just before 6pm last night. Police attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell Davis and 21 Savage – who was born in Plaistow, East London before emigrating to the US as a child – have the same father, Kevin Emmons.

Scotland Yard said Tyrece Fuller, 21, was charged on Saturday with the fatal stabbing of Terrell Davis, 27.

Fuller is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today, November, 30.

A Met police spokesperson said this week: “Terrell’s family are distraught and we are providing them with support via…