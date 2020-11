Former Cross River state, Donald Duke, has alleged that security operatives sell weapons to Boko Haram members.

Duke said this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, November 29. According to him, most of the weaponry used by Boko Haram come from ”our military armory”.

“Most of the weaponry used by Boko Haram come from our armory. We will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?” he asked

Watch a video clip of him saying this below