Rapper Lil Yase shot and killed in California at the age of 26

American rapper, Lil Yase has been shot dead in California.

The “Top Dog” rapper whose real name is Mark Antonyyo Alexander was shot and killed over the weekend. He was 26.

Officials say he was at the Iron Horse Parkway near the East Dublin BART Station when he was shot early Saturday morning, November 28.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and said the 26-year-old suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported via ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, Yase’s Record label, Highway 420 Productions wrote: “We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you.”

According to TMZ, his death remains a mystery with no explanation for now with police yet to make any arrest.

Police say this is an on-going investigation and are asking the public to contact the Dublin Police with any information…