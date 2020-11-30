Rita Ora pays £10k fine for breaking lockdown with star-studded 30th birthday bash

Singer, Rita Ora has issued an apology for breaking coronavirus restrictions by hosting a star-studded party to mark her 30th birthday.

The singer was seen arriving at Casa Cruz restaurant in London’s Notting Hill on Saturday night, November 28,2020, dressed in a silver dress and fur coat .

In the UK, lockdown rules have banned social gatherings from November 5 to December 2 following a surge in infections of Covid-19.

Rita and her guests which included socialite sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne, were seen leaving at the end of the night – annoying fans who branded the singer as ‘selfish’ and ‘egocentric.’

Rita even shared photos on her Instagram celebrating her birthday .

Rita’s older sister Elena, 32, was also pictured leaving the party on Saturday along with Towie star Vas Morgan.

Elena and Vas were seen heading out through the back door clutching bottles of booze in pictures obtained by the Sun UK.

According to the Sun UK, a man was also seen…