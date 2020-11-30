Senator Elisha Abbo remaries for the third time

Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo has married for the third time.

The Adamawa lawmaker who shared photos of his new wife, Dr Stacey P. Power, said they became husband and wife despite opposition from “home and abroad”.

Abbo wrote;

Few years ago we started this journey as friends.

Today despite oppositions home and abroad we ended up as best friends – husband and wife.

I love you Dr Stacey P Power, Who today traditionally becomes Dr Stacey Ishaku Abbo ( Dr SIA)

The battle of love is won – Love always wins.

I thank our family and friends, the good people of Numan and indeed the Bwatiye nation for your support.

God bless you all.

I AM SIA