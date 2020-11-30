Troops neutralize bandits on Kaduna-Abuja-Zaria Road, rescue 39 kidnapped victims

The military has thwarted armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria Roads in the early hours of Sunday and Monday, November 29, 30 respectively.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the reports in a statement, said troops of 4 Battalion Nigerian Army overpowered the armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route at Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi local government.

One of the bandits was neutralized while several escaped with bullet wounds. Furthermore, the troops rescued 39 persons traveling to Onitsha from Sokoto from the armed bandits. The troops are still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

The troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same general area. On arriving the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised.

On the Kaduna-Abuja Road, bandits…