Zahra Buhari-Indimi has reacted to the murder of 110 rice farmers in Zabarmari village in Borno state.

The daughter of the president of Nigeria shared a newspaper shot of the Zabarmari massacre and wrote: “My heart bleeds”.

Her reaction comes two days after Boko Haram terrorists attacked rice farmers in their farms and slaughtered them. The death toll was initially at 43 but has now been updated to 110.