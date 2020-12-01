Former Governors are not in senate to sleep

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji has countered claim of former Governors not being productive in the national assembly.

Speaking while inspecting one of his constituency projects at Okwuta Primary School, Isieke Ibeku, the senator stated that a combination of all their outputs will reveal what they have generated in the senate.

Orji said;

“You see, all this hate speech – people saying that former governors are there sleeping. Are we sleeping and producing those bills? They say former governors go there to relax, they are sleeping, and that they are not doing anything. But you see the output of one person and all of us. Combine them and you will know the total output that we have generated in the senate.”

On the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, Orji added;