It’s like losing my son again’

A heartbroken mum has spoken about her agony after Facebook deleted several videos and photos of her late three year old son.

Nicky Massey was informed by Facebook that her account had been deleted for a “breach in community standards”, with no option to appeal the decision.

On the account, Nicky had saved several videos and photos of her late son Ethan, who died in 2013 at the age of three.

Nicky, who is also a Labour Councillor at Cambridge City Council, denies breaching any of Facebook’s guidelines and said she had behaved to her “best standards” so she was shocked to see that Facebook deleted all her son’s pictures together with the account, and Nicky has no way of recovering them.

She said: “On Monday evening, I’d gone onto Facebook, it was fine. As I went to go to bed, I went to check Facebook and I couldn’t get in. It said my account had been blocked and I needed to find some identification.

“When I went to try and do it, it said my account had…