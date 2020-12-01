Madonna gives fans a rare look at all six of her children and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in family holiday photos

Pop Queen, Madonna shared an incredibly rare video featuring all her six children, Lourdes, 24, Rocco 20, David Banda, 15, Stella and Estere, eight, and Mercy James, 14, and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams as they pose for family holiday photos.

The video was made during Thanksgiving weekend as it shows them all dressed up and spending quality time together.

At one point, David can be seen serenading his mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams with his guitar.