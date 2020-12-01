One dead, many injured as two men fight over lady’s love in Taraba

A fight which ensued between two men over a lady’s love has left at least one person dead in Jalingo, Taraba State’s capital.

Channels Television reported that the fight which occurred in Water Board area of Jalingo, also led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

It was learnt that the fight degenerated into a religious crisis as one of the men hired thugs to inflict mayhem on the other, while the other one called on friends to assist in fighting back.

The tension was however doused after security operatives intervened, A businessman who specialises in a bread bakery, Salihu Sale said;