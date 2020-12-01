Rihanna reportedly dating her longtime friend A$AP Rocky after months of romance rumors

Rihanna is dating her longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky after months of romance rumors, according to PEOPLE.

The news comes after the pair, both 32, were spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

A source told The Sun : “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

The couple has sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January. Then, The Sun reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had been seeing each other, but a source told E! that she was still single.

In July, Rihanna featured the “Everyday” rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign. The duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

In videos for GQ and Vogue featuring the two, Rihanna…