President Muhammadu Buhari has again reacted to the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari community of Borno state.

The Nigerian President in a statement released on Monday November 30, said the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis.

Buhari who described the massacre by Boko Haram in Zabarmari as senseless, barbaric, gruesome and cowardly, added that the federal government will be intensifying its cooperation with neighbouring countries on bilateral and multilateral levels, to ensure that there is no hiding place for the terrorists.

The statement read;