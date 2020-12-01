“You came into my life and destroyed it”- South African woman commits suicide shortly after sharing disturbing note on Facebook about her alleged boyfriend

A young South African architect, Buhlaluse Skosana has committed suicide shortly after putting up a disturbing Facebook post about her alleged boyfriend.

Skosana took to Facebook on Monday, November 30, to write about how the man came into her life and ”destroyed it.”

“Came in to my life, unprovoked, destroyed it, complicated my entire existence.. drove me CRAZY and then wonders why I act crazy, sacrificed my soul to only he knows what…njengoba ebehleli ethi ukuhlukana ukufa, suzowutholake lomphefumulo wami owufunayo so you can carry on with your life and destroy more lives” she wrote.

The deceased, described as an exceptionally brilliant architect destined to go places, recently shared photos of a house she had designed and talked about how it was her dream to designed something similar in her hometown, Ulundi.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn her. One of her distraught friends, Sethabile Makhathini said she called…