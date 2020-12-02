Home Linda Ikeji Blog Bobrisky shares new video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named âNiyiâ (video)

Bobrisky shares new video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named âNiyiâ (video)

Headliners
-
0
Bobrisky shares new video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named âNiyiâ (video)



Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named NiyiPopular cross dresser, Bobrisky has shared a video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man he identified simply as “Niyi”.  The videos which were shared on Snapchat came with a tagline of "Niyi am killing you tonight". Bobrisky went on to reveal that his man is a Liverpool fan.  Watch the video below…..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Bobrisky shares new video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named Niyi (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv