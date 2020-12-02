



Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky has shared a video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man he identified simply as "Niyi". The videos which were shared on Snapchat came with a tagline of "Niyi am killing you tonight". Bobrisky went on to reveal that his man is a Liverpool fan. Watch the video below…..







Source: Linda Ikeji