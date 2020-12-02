Cardi B named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

American rapper, Cardi B is the latest cover star for Billboard magazine in honor of being named their 2020 Woman of the Year.

In Billboard‘s feature about her, the rapper spoke about her raunchy hit song “WAP,” her feelings on politics, as well as her support for the Black, Lives Matter movement.

On the backlash over her latest raunchy single with Megan Thee Stallion, she said: “So many Republicans…[like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren — were talking so much crap about “WAP,” she said. She later went on to talk about why she’s so unfazed by attacks from political commentators, saying “The things that they say don’t make sense. A lot of things they be defending, it’s not something you need to be defending. It’s wrong.”

“I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself,” she said. Later adding, “I don’t know if I’m an activist. I’m a Libra — we are the justice sign. I like…