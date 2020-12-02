Court rejects EFCC’s request to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode

An application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the arrest of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was on Wednesday December 2 rejected by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

This came after EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar asked for an arrest warrant from the court against the ex-minister following his absence from Wednesday’s proceedings of his trial involving alleged diversion of N26m he received from the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Mr Wale Balogun however opposed the application and also tendered a medical report dated November 24, 2020 in which the former minister was advised to observe some bed rest.

Ruling on the application, Justice John Tsoho, who is also the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court rejected on grounds of FFK’s lawyer showing that he had justifiable grounds to be absent from the trial on Wednesday.

The case was then adjourned till…