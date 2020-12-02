Drunk South African police officer arrested after stealing police car (Video)

A drunk South African policeman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a police car.

The North West Police officer who was arrested on charges of drinking and driving and using a state car without authorisation, was captured in a video hitting a pole and struggling to get out of the car, seemingly because he was highly intoxicated.

He struggled to stand steady and he had a slurred speech when residents stopped him and showed him that he had crushed into someone’s yard.

The policeman who was in full police uniform at that time, was seen holding a plastic bag full of what’s presumed to be booze in it. The police were called in after the incident and the policeman was arrested.

Commenting on the incident, North West police spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said SAPS management was appalled by an unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a police constable stationed at Wolmaransstad.

He said a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and…