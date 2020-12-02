Home Linda Ikeji Blog “Free me!” Regina Daniel writes after viral video of her driving led to claims she was under the influence (video)

“Free me!” Regina Daniel writes after viral video of her driving led to claims she was under the influence (video)

Over the weekend, a video of Regina Daniels driving led to speculations she was driving under the influence and this made the video go viral.

 

In the video, Regina’s mannerisms and body movement seemed strange.

 

A number of Nigerians reshared the video and wrote opinion pieces about it. Some suggested she was drunk.

 

In the wake of the speculations, Regina shared photos where she was looking more like herself and wrote: “Sometimes perception is not reality …What you think is far from what you know …Free me !!”

 

5fc6c672b1653

 

Swipe below to watch the video that led to speculations.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

