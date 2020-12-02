Gas-fired vehicles will be cheaper to run – FG

The federal government on Tuesday December 1, inaugurated an autogas scheme in Abuja.

At the event, it was also disclosed that motorists who run their vehicles on autogas will spend less in refilling their tanks than those using Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol.

Though a figure was not given to show how cheap the product will be, however the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, told newsmen that the autogas in question include Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

Sylva who revealed that his ministry was working out the price for autogas, also inaugurated the autogas station of NNPC in Lugbe, Abuja, under the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Auto-gas Roll-out Initiative.

Inaugurating five buses that run on autogas and handing them over to the Nigeria Labour Congress with a promise of delivering about 100 more…