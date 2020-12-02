Governor Umahi sacks all political appointees from former AGF, Anyim’s local government

The faceoff between Governor David Umahi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim has taken another twist as the Ebonyi state Governor has sacked all his political appointees from his former ally’s local government.

The sack came after Anyim wrote an open letter to Mr Umahi and copied President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country. He accused Mr Umahi of plotting to kill him, among other issues he raised.

However in a statement released on Wednesday December 2 by secretary to the state government, Kenneth Ugbala, the state government said the removal of the appointees from Ivo local government area was based on the policy of inclusive governance by Umahi’s administration.

Those affected by the sack are: All Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs) to the Governor; All Liaison Officers; and All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.

The affected officeholders…