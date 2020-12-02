“My skin has made me sad many nights” Keke Palmer says as she reveals her struggle with acne caused by PCOS

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to share photos of her face as she disclosed her struggle with acne.

The actress, who has been quite vocal about her acne struggles, has spots and pimples on her face in the photos she shared to Instagram.

She explained that she has done everything right; drank a lot of water, eaten right, visited doctors, taken medications, yet her acne has refused to go.

She said she has discovered that she’s suffering from Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and it has been attacking her from the inside out and she had no idea.

She said the condition of her skin has made her sad many nights but she’s choosing to love herself as she is

Sharing photos of her face from different angles, she wrote: