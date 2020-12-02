‘Premier League players should continue taking a knee against racism’

Tottenham and England star striker, Harry Kane has called on Premier League players to continue taking a knee before football matches.

The act which has become a tradition in the premier league started when, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the U.S. national anthem last year in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of White police officers early this year brought the kneelig act back to the fore, with the Premier League and other sports leagues urging their sportsmen to kneel before each in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter stance against racism and police brutality.

Some critics of the kneeling act believe the act on its own I not powerful enough to send a message, but Kane a white footballer who captains Tottenham and England, believes it is still important for him and his fellow players to kneel prior to every game.

“I think we are a huge platform to share our voices across the world, to be honest,” Kane…