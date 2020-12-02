Rapper Casanova among 18 alleged gang members charged with racketeering, murder, narcotics and more

American rapper, Casanova is one of the 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang members indicted in New York.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was hit with three counts: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a press release on Tuesday.

Federal investigators confirmed Casanova was the only defendant who is not in custody. All defendants, with the exception of Outlaw, are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/W38fCnBFpt — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

According to the feds, the gang’s activities were…