Russian Vogue model, Lilia Sudakova is charged with killing her boyfriend after ‘stabbing him in a jealous rage after he brought another woman to their flat’

A Russian Vogue model has been charged with stabbing her husband to death with a kitchen knife in a jealous rage.

26-year-old Lilia Sudakova faces up to 15 years in jail in Russia after being accused of killing Sergey Popov, 28 after he ‘flirted’ with a woman who he had brought home from a bar.

It was alleged that was ‘jealous’ and ‘outraged’ by her husband’s decision, sparking a row which resulted in the death of Sergey who was stabbed in the heart.

But her mother Irena Sudakova, 48, claims the model was the longtime victim of domestic abuse, and that she had acted in self-defence when stabbing Popov.

After the stabbing, Sudakova whose modelling name is Lila Sudakova immediately called an ambulance, and Popov was rushed to hospital where he died.

Reports said she confessed to knifing her husband of four years and told investigators it was due to jealousy after he flirted with the woman.

She has been charged with manslaughter and detained in pretrial custody…