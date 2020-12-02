William Barr says no evidence of widespread fraud in presidential election

Donald Trump’s personal “fixer”, William Barr has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the US presidential election as Trump claims.

In an interview with the Associated Press published Tuesday, December 1, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department hasn’t found evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result of last month’s presidential election.

The comments from Barr, who has been steadfast in his support of President Donald Trump during his tenure, represent the latest official rebuke from Republicans of the President’s claims of widespread fraud in his loss to Joe Biden.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Barr, who prior to the election echoed Trump’s claims that mail-in voting wasn’t secure, said both the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security have looked into claims of fraud and come up…