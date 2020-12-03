11-Year-old boy shoots himself dead during zoom class

An 11-year-old California boy tragically shot and killed himself during his online Zoom class on Wednesday, December 2.

The child, identified as Adan Llanos, was at home attending online class with his Woodbridge Elementary schoolmates on Wednesday morning, when he turned the gun himself.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, his camera and microphone were both switched off at the time. His sister, who was also online learning in another room was the one who found him and told a neighbor and her teacher, who called for help.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on the 300 block of Sterling Street in Woodbridge, and found the child with a head injury shortly after 11am.

He was rushed to a hospital and died from his self-inflicted injuries. The sheriff’s office said the boy’s family was at his side at the hospital before he passed away.

‘Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,’ the…