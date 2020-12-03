Cagefighter who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend over claims she was an escort is jailed for life

A former professional cage fighter who murdered his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 32 years.

Andrew Wadsworth, 37, stabbed beautician Melissa Belshaw, 32, to death two months after he came out of prison over claims she was an escort who had slept with his family members.

Fuelled by cocaine and alcohol, Wadsworth subjected Ms. Belshaw to a “prolonged, remorseless and deliberate” attack in her bedroom.

Passer-by Kevin Moores bravely rescued Ms. Belshaw’s 13-year-old daughter by smashing into the house in Billinge, Wigan, with a hammer.

Wadsworth then came outside and chased stranger Gerard Bristow, who he pinned to the ground and knifed repeatedly before police intervened.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court yesterday found the defendant guilty of murder and attempted murder.

On Thursday December 3, while in court, a statement was read out from Jean Mullvaney, Ms Belshaw’s mother.

She said: “I remember the day I gave birth to…