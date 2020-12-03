Court remands alleged Facebook hacker in prison (photo)

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has remanded one Vincent Harrison Chukwuemeka, an alleged serial Facebook hacker, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service following his arraignment on one count charge of fraud to the tune of N407, 000.

A statement released by the EFCC says trouble started for Chukwuemeka when a certain Felicity Felix Ekpezu petitioned the Commission on January 5, 2020, alleging that on December 26, 2019, she received strange chats on WhatsApp from the accused who claimed to be a female representative of Facebook and WhatsApp from the United States of America, by name Lisa.

The complainant alleged that the defendant informed her that she had won $971 (Nine hundred and seventy-one United States Dollars) and an iPhone 6s, and requested her to pay N407, 000 (Four hundred and seven thousand naira) to redeem the items. But after making the payment to the defendant, the complainant said she started…