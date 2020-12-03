I will be the first man to openly get married as a gay in Nigeria- chef Ayo declares

Openly-gay Nigerian man simply identified as Ayo has declared he will be the first Nigerian to get married openly as a gay man in Nigeria. Ayo stated this on his IG page in a post he made to demand a reversal of the law prohibiting gay marriages in Nigeria.
His post reads
”LGBT Marriage must be Approved and signed in Nigeria ??
I Have made research as An Activist,being GAY is not a curse
It is a fascinating lifestyle that ranges from Glory to Glory
Encompassing the earth surfaces….why would you be scared in Your Fathers land being GAY…..I think Nigeria should stop being Homophobic,we are in a modernized world, despites the hatred Nigeria is still Number 1 country that has the most populace and popular LGBT…..
If crossdressing is Accepted without no hatred
There is A great Hope that LGBT will be Approved…
I will be the First handsome dude that will get
Married openly as GAY in Nigeria ??signed?”
Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the anti-gay law in…
