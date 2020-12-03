I will be the first man to openly get married as a gay in Nigeria- chef Ayo declares

Openly-gay Nigerian man simply identified as Ayo has declared he will be the first Nigerian to get married openly as a gay man in Nigeria. Ayo stated this on his IG page in a post he made to demand a reversal of the law prohibiting gay marriages in Nigeria.

His post reads

”LGBT Marriage must be Approved and signed in Nigeria ??

I Have made research as An Activist,being GAY is not a curse

It is a fascinating lifestyle that ranges from Glory to Glory

Encompassing the earth surfaces….why would you be scared in Your Fathers land being GAY…..I think Nigeria should stop being Homophobic,we are in a modernized world, despites the hatred Nigeria is still Number 1 country that has the most populace and popular LGBT…..

If crossdressing is Accepted without no hatred

There is A great Hope that LGBT will be Approved…

I will be the First handsome dude that will get

Married openly as GAY in Nigeria ??signed?”