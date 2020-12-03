Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Cross River state

The Family Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has sentenced 47-year-old Emmanuel Thompson Udo to life imprisonment for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Udo was on Thursday, December 3, found guilty of raping the minor in August, 2018 at his residence No. 45 Afokang Street, Calabar South local government area of the state.

He was convicted by Hon. Justice E.E. Ita, Acting Chief Judge of Cross River State and presiding Judge of the Family Court.

His conviction was secured courtesy of the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI); Hon. Tanko Ashang, former Attorney General of Cross River State; Mr. Felix Itittim, the DPP; Blessing Egwu and the Nigeria Police.

Barr. James Ibor, Head of BRCI, said the rape incident was exposed after the victim’s mother reported the matter to the group. He said the victim who is now 16 years, was excited when she heard of the sentence handed to her stepfather.

Ibor thanked the Nigeria Police special investigators; the former…