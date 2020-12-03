TECNO Wins Mobile Phone Brand of the Year Award

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has just been given The Beacon of ICT award for the “Mobile Phone Brand of the Year”.

The awards event which is currently in its 11th year, has been an initiative of the Communication Week Media Limited, a certified global ICT company.

The Beacon of ICT award event is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria. This year, it had in attendance a large gathering of ICT practitioners, regulators, financiers, amongst others.

Speaking about the award, Jesse Oguntimehin, PR & Strategic Partnership Manager TECNO said;

TECNO has always prided itself on designing products that deliver premium experiences and power-packed performances. Unprecedented innovation has been the brand’s hallmark from the get go. We are thankful and honoured that our fans recognise the work and effort we put into satisfying their mobile phone needs.

Commenting briefly on the theme of the event;…