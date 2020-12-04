Blue Ivy Carter wins Soul Train Award for the second time

Blue Ivy Carter, the 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has won a Soul Train Award for “Video of The Year”.

She won the award for the hit song “Brown Skin Girl.”

On Thursday, December 3, Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, took to Instagram to congratulate her granddaughter.

“Congratulations to my beautiful talented granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. She won a Soul Train Award for video of the year! She is only 8 years old,” Tina Lawson wrote.

Last year, Blue won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards for co-writing her mother’s hit song, “Brown Skin Girl”.