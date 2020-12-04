Former Real Madrid star, Royston Drenthe declared bankrupt at age of 33 after losing an estimated £3.2m fortune following failed move into rap music and acting

Former Real Madrid and Holland international, Royston Drenthe has been declared bankrupt by a court in Holland after losing an estimated £3.2m fortune following a failed move into rap music and acting.

A court in Breda handed down the bankruptcy order on Tuesday, December 1, with the winger not present at the hearing.

The 33-year-old said he’s hopeful the matter will be resolved, telling Voetbalzone that he ‘didn’t know exactly what is going on’ following the verdict.

‘I don’t know the ins and outs and I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but if this is what I think it is, it’s not that important,’ he told the website.

‘I’m always under a magnifying glass, but it will be resolved as it should.’

According to Mail Online, Drenthe previously stated that he last lost £3.2million earned from what looked like a promising football career.

He started his career in his homeland with Feyenoord, before a big-money move to Real Madrid following his displays at the…