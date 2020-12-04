Kenyan man who recently ‘woke up’ in the mortuary after being pronounced dead, has died

The Kenyan man who made headlines after he came back to life three hours after he was declared dead by doctors, has died.

32-year-old Peter Kigen was presumed dead on Tuesday, November 24, after he collapsed at home and was rushed to Kapkatet hospital in Kericho county, according to local media.

After being transferred to the morgue, Mr. Kigen shocked the staff as he suddenly woke up and wailed in pain as they made an incision on his right leg.

Kigen, a resident of Kibwastuiyo village in Bureti Constituency, was suffering from a chronic illness.

Speaking from his hospital bed last week, Mr. Kigen said he was shocked to learn that he was thought to have died and even taken to the mortuary.

“I cannot believe what just happened. How did they establish that I was dead?” he said.

He also vowed to dedicate his life to evangelism once he’s discharged from hospital.

“I did not even know where I was when I regained consciousness, but I thank God for sparing…