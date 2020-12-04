Napoli rename home ground ‘Diego Armando Maradona stadium’ after late football legend

The Naples city council on Friday, December 4, 2020, unanimously approved a resolution to change the name of Napoli’s home stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, just a week after the football legend passed away in his native Argentina aged 60.

The resolution was proposed by Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris a day after Maradona had passed away but the city council has now approved the renaming process.

Maradonal led Napoli to two Serie A titles during his seven-year run with Napoli from 1984 to 1991 and is seen by football fans and locals in Naples as a revered figure.



“With his immense talent and his magic, he honoured the Napoli shirt for seven years, giving it two historical championships and other prestigious cups, and receiving in exchange from the whole city an eternal and unconditional love,” a statement on Friday from the council read.

“Through the football victories of the Argentine champion, it was not only the Napoli team that won but the…