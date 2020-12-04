“No fertilizer, no additives” – Nigerian man shows off his bountiful yam harvest, says he planted the seed at his backyard due to boredom during lockdown

One Osasere Erhahon from Edo State took to a Facebook page today Friday Dec 4th to share his bountiful yam harvest.

According to Osarere, he planted the seed yam or cut setts at his backyard due to boredom during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I harvested these yams at my backyard last week in Benin. I decided to plant them during lockdown due to boredom but it turned out to be a boutiful harvest. No fertilizer, no additives; I just dug and planted. God is great! Nigerian land is blessed”